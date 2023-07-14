Snow White: Live-action Disney movie to feature 7 magical creatures; photos from sets surface

Snow White , the beloved princess is coming to join the barrage of Disney's live-action adaptations. Disney had been on a roll putting out one live-action classic after another, and now it's the turn of our favorite fairest princess. After Disney's The Little Mermaid's success fans are even more hyped for this reimagination of a classic character.

Snow White and 7 magical creatures

The live-action adaptation will see Rachel Zegler taking on the role of the iconic Disney princess. The first look obtained by The Daily Mail shows Zegler in the classic blue and yellow dress with a red cape around her neck, but what caught fans' eyes was another picture supposedly featuring the 7 companions of Snow White.

As per the report, a source that is connected with the ongoing project explained, "The seven creatures will be more like the trolls in Frozen, or JRR Tolkien’s hobbits. They will have two legs, two arms, and a face with eyes, a nose, and a mouth."

The insider continued, "But not be actually human. These characters will go through the CGI process in post-production."

The reason behind the change in the original story

The primary influence behind Disney's choice to replace the dwarfs with magical creatures was largely attributed to Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Last year, he voiced his opposition to the "backwards" storyline of "seven dwarfs living in a cave."

Peter Dinklage said in Mar Maron's WTF podcast, "I was a little taken aback when they [Disney] were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs."

The Game of Thrones actor added, "It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way and you're still making that backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the [heck] are you doing, man?"

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough,” said Dinklage.

Under the direction of Marc Webb, the upcoming film will build upon the story and music of the 1937 version, incorporating new songs by acclaimed songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. In this adaptation, Gal Gadot takes on the role of the villainous Evil Queen, who will pose a threat to Snow White.

