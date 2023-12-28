Snow White Live Action: Everything we know about the Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot fairytale

The original release date for the much-awaited film was March 22, 2024, but the SAG-AFTRA strike forced the makers to push the release to a later date given lack of new work.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Dec 28, 2023
Disney
First look of Disney's Snow-White live action film (Disney)

Disney is all set to turn its first animated film into a full-length live-action movie. Disney’s 1937 animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will soon grace our screen once again but this time as a live-action feature. 

The film titled Snow White features Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in lead roles. It was first set to premiere on March 22, 2024, but will now be released at a later date. Here’s what we know about the Snow White live-action film so far

Fans will have to wait longer for Snow White Live Action film

The story of Snow White was written more than two centuries ago by the Brothers Grimm. Snow White first appeared in Grimm’s Fairy Tales in 1812. 

In 1937, Disney made Snow White its beloved princess by turning the classic fairytale into an animated film. And now, taking a step ahead, the Walt Disney Company is in the process of turning Snow White into a live-action film. 

The production house first announced its plans to turn Snow White into a live-action film in 2016. The plans were fructified in 2022 when Snow White Live Action starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot started filming. Rachel will star as Snow White while Gal Gadot will be seen playing the evil and envious queen. The original release date for the much-awaited film was March 22, 2024, but the SAG-AFTRA strike forced the makers to push the release to a later date given the lack of new work. Now, the live-action version of the animated Disney movie will premiere on March 21, 2025. 

Who plays who in Snow White and What are the major plot changes in the upcoming version  

The live-action version of snow white will see Rachel Zegler play Snow White while Gal Gadot will appear as the evil queen. Taking creative liberty, the makers have decided to exclude the seven dwarfs from the plot entirely while introducing a romantic counterpart for Snow White named Jonathon. Tony Award winning actor Andrew Burnap will play Snow White’s leading man in the upcoming film. Martin Klebba will play Grumpy.

The story of Snow White is in good hands

Disney made sure to employ the best creative team in the business for its much-hyped Snow White live-action film. The upcoming adaptation of Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb, known for directing The Amazing Spider-Man. Greta Gerwig developed the screenplay of the film with Academy Award-nominated Mandy Walker as the cinematographer. 

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have been handed over the responsibility of making the film more magical with their musical scores. 

Whether Snow White will have a theatrical release or a digital release is still not clear. 

FAQ

Who plays Snow White in upcoming Snow White remake?
Rachel Zegler will be seen playing Snow White in the upcoming live-action movie by Disney.
What is Gal Gadot's role in Snow White movie?
Gal Gadot plays the evil queen in Disney's upcoming Snow White live action movie.
Is there a trailer for Disney's upcoming Snow White movie?
Disney has not yet released a trailer of the live action Snow White movie.
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

