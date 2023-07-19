Snow White live action: Rachel Zegler stands strong against racist backlash, calls it ‘nonsensical discourse’

Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney Studios' upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, is once again addressing criticism regarding her casting in the film. In a recent tweet, Zegler expressed her gratitude for the support she has received but requested to be left out of the "nonsensical discourse" surrounding her role.

Rachel Zegler's previous responses to criticism

Since the announcement of her casting in 2021, Zegler has faced racist remarks and questioning from internet users regarding her portrayal of Snow White, a character traditionally depicted as having fair skin. In a previous interview, she shared her approach of not letting the negative comments affect her and focusing on her beliefs. During her appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors series in 2022, Rachel Zegler addressed the initial criticism, sharing her approach to dealing with it. She stated, "At one point, you just have to shut it all off and think, if I'm not going to read the bad, I'm just not going to read the good either." Emphasizing her belief in staying true to herself, she added, "I'm just going to believe in what I believe in."

Leaked set photos from Snow White spark further criticism

Recently, leaked photos from the UK set of the film revealed the actors portraying the updated representation of the seven dwarfs. The diversity in the casting and deviations from the original story's canon drew criticism on social media. Disney previously stated its intention to take a different approach with the characters to avoid reinforcing stereotypes.

Rachel Zegler's career

Rachel Zegler hails from New Jersey and comes from a diverse background with an American father and Colombian mother. She gained widespread recognition after being chosen among 30,000 auditionees to portray the iconic character of Maria in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated remake of West Side Story (2021), starring alongside Ansel Elgort as Tony. Zegler's journey with the role began in a Performing Arts School production at the Bergen Performing Arts Center. She captured the attention of a large audience with her captivating rendition of Lady Gaga's "Shallow" from the film A Star Is Born (2018).

