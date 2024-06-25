‘So Blown Away': Heather Dubrow Recreates Wedding Cake For 25th Marriage Anniversary With Husband Terry

Heather Dubrow revisits her wedding day by recreating the cake of her dreams to celebrate her 25th anniversary with husband Dr. Terry Dubrow. A significant milestone in their love story, the couple left no stone unturned to make it special.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and Dr. Dubrow took a trip down memory lane and decided to redo special moments from their marriage. Heather shared riveting glimpses from the trip and their recreated wedding cake on social media wrapped with a heartfelt note.

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Heather Dubrow, 55, and Terry Dubrow’s romance has come a long way and the couple are not shy to flaunt it. The reality star posted a sweet carousel of pictures to mark their 25th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 24. They celebrated their milestone by recreating their ravishing three-tier wedding cake which Heather remembers as “the cake of my dreams.”

She posted a Then versus Now by collating pictures of the cake from their 1999 wedding and breathing new life into the nostalgic moment in 2024. The couple was seen cutting a lavish cake, similarly decorated with white pearls, butterflies, and white frosting, put together by the Amam Venice Hotel.

"We were so blown away by this special moment from our Italy trip ❤️," Dubrow wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. She also explained that the first photo glimpses their original wedding cake which was “this beautiful and unique white cake with pearls and crystal butterflies on it.”

The TV personality was thrilled by the hotel’s efforts and credited them for their work of perfection in the note. Heather concluded the note by asking her fans if they would recreate their wedding cakes “or is that just an “us” thing,” she joked.

Elsewhere in the slides, Mr. and Mrs. Dubrow posed in front of the cake and ended the carousel with a group photo with their friends.

This month has been about cherishing their union all along. Earlier, Dubrow shared an Instagram post stating they spent the weekend in Cabo, where she and husband Terry had first met on a blind date 27 years ago. The couple also hopped back to their honeymoon location in Venice, Italy to complete their nostalgic 25th wedding anniversary trip.

Dr. Terry Dubrow shares an ode for Heather Dubrow

While the RHOC castmate does not refrain from expressing her love for Terry publicly, it goes both ways. Dr. Terry was recently seen reciprocating his love for his wife of 25 years via social media.

On June 18, the plastic surgeon posted an Instagram update sharing how the mere presence of Heather in his life lifts him up when bogged down by challenges. The 65-year-old medical professional shared an adorable screenshot of their FaceTime call and wrote, “After a very difficult day of surgery I get to go home to this. Lucky huh? Love my Hedy.”

Heather Dubrow rose to fame following her appearance in the Real Housewives of Orange County for seven seasons since her debut in 2012.

