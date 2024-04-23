'So Crazy Talented': Breckin Meyer Remembers Late Clueless Co-star Brittany Murphy

Disclaimer: The article contains content related to death.

The Clueless actor, Breckin Meyer recently spoke about his late co-star, Brittany Murphy’s death and how the tragic death left an impact on him. He believed that Murphy was crazy talented and he would have loved to see what she would have up until now.

Breckin Meyer Talks About Murphy

Forever the Tai to his Travis, it seems like Brittany Murphy’s tragic death had an emotional impact on Breckin Meyer. Tai and Travis were Brittany and Breckin’s characters' names in the 1995 movie, Clueless. The 49-year-old actor recently appeared on the Still Here Hollywood podcast hosted by Steve Kmetko and said that Murphy was one the greatest people he knows. Brittany Murphy, the actress passed away at the age of 32 on 20th Dec, 2009.

Meyer spoke about how he always thinks about Brittany and wishes to see what she would've done if she was alive since she was crazy talented. She also told the listeners that the late actress was also a singer and he would have to see Brittany follow up her singing too. The duo met each other for the 1995 comedy where Murphy's character catches the eye of Meyer's character. They have also done King of the Hill together for 8 long years.

Meyer On Murphy’s Death

When Brittany Murphy passed away in 2009, it hit Breckin Meyer hard. While speaking on the podcast, he remembers being at Ryan Phillippe’s house who lived in Murphy’s neighborhood and couldn’t understand what was going on when they hired sirens. It was terrible when they all heard about what happened with Brittany, the actor added. The beautiful actress was like a bottle of soda, she was like the sun, and for such a good person to pass away like this was just terrible.

The reports tell us that Brittany’s death was ruled accidental and was a result of pneumonia, anemia, and multiple drug intoxication. After Murphy passed away, the cast of Clueless has always spoken highly of Murphy’s legacy. The Clueless lead actor said that “The [tough part] is, like, we all don’t get to see the incredible work she was gonna do, which sucks.”

