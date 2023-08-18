'So easy and yummy': Hailey Bieber shares husband Justin Bieber's favorite smoothie amidst pregnancy rumor

Hailey Beiber took to her tik-tok on August 16, sharing a video of a yummy recipe of her husband Justin Beiber’s favorite smoothie. In the video, we see Mrs Beiber, pouring almond milk into a blender filled with ice cubes. Next, she puts in a ripe banana, some blueberries, and raspberries, along with a scoop of Ora plant-based protein. After that, she adds another big splash of Orgain Vanilla Bean Protein Shake. At the end of the video, Hailey is seen sipping the purple smoothie while nodding at the camera. In the caption she wrote, “Husbands favorite protein smoothie so easy n yummy.” However, the model, 26, is recently hitting the headlines with rumors of pregnancy. Here is everything we know.

Hailey Beiber is frequently spotted hiding her belly

Mr and Mrs. Beiber were recently spotted on a Wednesday night outing and this time also Hailey was hiding her belly. In the pictures, Hailey chose a comfortably loose shirt as she stepped out for dinner with her husband in Santa Monica. She went for a relaxed look, combining a baggy T-shirt with an oversized leather jacket and shorts. The founder of Rhode paired her outfit with an orange leather bag and brought a perfect look with white socks and sneakers. In contrast to her, Justin went for a laid-back style, donning a large brown hoodie over a white vest and loose-fitting jeans. Leaving the upscale Giorgio Baldi restaurant, where the couple was in high spirits, they strolled together.

Speaking about Hailey, this isn't the first instance of Hailey strategically hiding her figure in baggy clothes. Just the day before dinner night, she wore a leather dress featuring a wrap twist detail on the skirt, which cleverly diverted attention from her stomach area. A similar approach was observed earlier during a romantic dinner with Justin at Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California.

Hailey and Justine have been married since 2018, and are soon coming up with their fifth anniversary. After so many marriages, recently fans have started noticing changes in her clothing style and hiding the belly on multiple occasions, paving the way for speculations of pregnancy. On one of Hailey’s posts, one fan tweeted, “Oh My God, is Hailey Bieber pregnant?”

