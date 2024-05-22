'So Excited For Her': Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Reacts To High School Musical Co-star Vanessa Hudgens' Simultaneous Pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale is excited about the arrival of two High School Musical babies! Yes, you heard that right—it's a double pregnancy scene for the High School Musical alum. On Monday, May 20, actress Ashley Tisdale, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Christopher French, participated in a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.

During the session, she answered a question about being pregnant at the same time as her High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens.“How cool is it that you and Vanessa are having babies at the same time?" the question read, to which Tisdale replied, “It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.” Tisdale and Hudgens starred alongside each other in the hit Disney trilogy from 2006 to 2008.

More details about Ashley Tisdale's pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale shared a series of snaps on Instagram of her babymoon in Los Cabos, Mexico, earlier this month and announced in March that she and Christopher French were expecting their second child together.

Ashley Tisdale shared her joy about meeting her second child in an Instagram caption with some snaps of herself, her husband, and her baby bump. Their three-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris, also appeared in one of the photos. Later, her husband commented on the post, expressing his love and support for his wife, saying, "Here we go! I love you. We can do this, lol." French and Tisdale have been happily married since 2014.

More details about Vanessa Hudgens pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens said she was enjoying the start of something new when she graced the 2024 Oscars red carpet with her baby bump in March. 2024. She later confirmed that she was expecting her first child with her baseball player husband, Cole Tucker.

Furthermore, veteran actor Will Smith recently had plenty of praiseworthy things to say about his co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, including how she shot difficult scenes in Bad Boys: Ride or Die while she was pregnant with her first child. He also recalled the difficulties Hudgens faced handling the film's stunts with her growing baby bump and acknowledged her hard work and perseverance.

