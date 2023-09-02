'So excited': Miranda Kerr announces pregnancy, expecting fourth baby boy and third with husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr is pregnant again and the Australian model glowed with joy as she announced the latest addition to their family: another baby boy. The 40-year-old took to her Snapchat to reveal the happy news and fans are ecstatic for her. The businesswoman is a mother to three boys, two with her husband Eva Spiegel, and one with former husband Orlando Bloom.

Miranda Kerr announces pregnancy, expecting fourth baby boy

"Sharing some exciting news on Snap today [yellow heart emoji]," Kerr posted on her Instagram with a lovely picture of her holding a flower. She then announced her pregnancy with a series of pictures. The Victoria's Secret model posed in her garden as she wore a white crop top and light blue jeans. She flaunted her baby bump and revealed the news.

Kerr wrote, "So excited to announce baby no. 4 [emotional face emoji]." In the next image, she is cradling her bump while the caption says, "And it's a boy [x4 light blue heart emojis]." The next image featured four pairs of white and yellow shoes against a wall. Each of the sneakers had a wooden block in front of them, revealing who they belonged to. While the first three were for Kerr's boys, the last pair of shoes were for the yet-to-be-born baby boy.

Miranda Kerr's children

The shoes were numbered 1 to 4 in anticipation of the baby brother her three boys would soon have. "#boymom [yellow heart emoji]," she captioned the adorable image. The founder of Kora Organics has three children: 12-year-old Flynn with her former husband Orlando Bloom, known for playing Legolas in Lord of the Rings, and Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Meanwhile, she is currently married to Snapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel.

The couple share two boys, 5-year-old Hart and almost 4-year-old Myles. Last year, she told Vogue Australia that family is her number one priority, which is followed by her work and her company. "I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys," she told the magazine. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom has been dating Katy Perry since 2016 and has a 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with her.

