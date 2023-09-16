'So grateful you were born': Dwayne Johnson showers birthday love on wife Lauren Hashian; jokes he took 8 hours to bake a cake

Dwayne Johnson, the widely adored actor and former wrestler, just marked his wife Lauren Hashian's 39th birthday in the most heartwarming and stylish way. He took to Twitter to share a charming video that beautifully captured the birthday celebration and revealed his genuine affection for his beloved wife.

Dwayne Johnson drops a heartfelt birthday post for wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson shared a video on X (now Twitter) where his home was beautifully decorated with colorful balloons and festive ding dongs. In the video, the actor is seen celebrating his wife's birthday, while surprising her with a chocolate cake adorned with flickering candles.

As the video rolls in, we are greeted by the sight of their two adorable munchkins, Jasmine and Tiana, enthusiastically participating in their mumma bear’s birthday celebrations, contributing to the overall atmosphere of joy. To further elevate the occasion, Johnson's mother, Ata, skillfully strummed the ukulele, and they all sang a sincere rendition of Happy Birthday to Lauren, adding warmth and significance to the celebration.

Amidst the sounds of laughter and cheers, Johnson playfully quipped, "It took me a solid 8 hours to whip up that cake," all in good humor. He then gives a sweet kiss on his wife's forehead just as she blows out the candles.

In his heartfelt tweet, Johnson expressed his deep affection for Lauren, by mentioning, “*cue the ukulele [emojis] (all the ladies singing in perfect harmony while I continue to sing in keys that don’t exist;) Happiest of Birthdays to the real “rock” of the house [emojis] You’re pure joy, love and mana personified and we’re so grateful you were born [emojis] #VirgoSeasonBaby [emojis] #HouseFullOfEstrogen [emojis] #lala [emojis]"

Check out the tweet below:

Indeed, Johnson conveyed gratitude for her existence, emphasizing how important she is to their family. According to an article in Toronto , Johnson has "great chemistry" with Hashian.

Fans reaction towards Dwayne Johnson’s sweet gesture

Fans couldn't contain their excitement during the celebrations, and they flooded the comments section with affectionate messages such as "They make such an amazing team!" and “couple goals legit!!!!!”

To add more, one user wrote, "Nothing but good vibes in the house of Rock!!!" And, another mentioned, "Well done if you really did make the cake, it looks delicious."

