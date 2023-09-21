‘So honored to get to be her mama’: Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday with Frozen-theme cake; treats fans with throwback photos

Gigi Hadid the beautiful supermodel loves sharing insight from her exciting life, while behind all the glitz and glamor, Hadid has a simpler way of living life. From baking amazing dishes to enjoying farm life, Hadid loves a rustic and real moment away from the spotlight. Speaking of spotlight, the Victoria Secret supermodel shares a three-year-old daughter named Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, the former One Direction singer. Both Hadid and Malik have kept their little girl away from social media and the limelight. Meanwhile, their adorable girl is now three years old, and Hadid gave fans an insight into her birthday by sharing a photo dump on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid celebrates Khai’s third birthday with frozen cake and rainbows

Gigi Hadid (a genuine design fanatic) honored her daughter Khai's third birthday with rainbows, Disney princesses, and mom time.

In an Instagram grid post, the model, who has a daughter with ex-Zayn Malik, shared photos of Khai's birthday party, earlier celebrations, and times together. She captioned the post, "We've been celebrating our three-year-old this week, and I'm just so honored to be her mama and to see life through her eyes! Happy Birthday to my kindest, smartest, and most spunky bestie! DREAM KID/LOVE OF MY LIFE"

Hadid has a rigorous policy of keeping Khai's face off the internet; therefore, the photographs are of her food or are framed or edited in such a way that we don't get a clear view of the toddler. Khai celebrated her birthday with unicorn pancakes and a slice of rainbow cake, as well as three candles to blow out. In another photo, she was seen assisting her mother with a pedicure. In a touching reminiscence, Gigi Hadid cuddled with a baby Khai. Meanwhile, the three-year-old had a Frozen-themed cake from Carlo's Bakery for her birthday this year. In another snap, the mother and daughter were chilling in a sand mini-pool at the beach.

Gigi Hadid ended her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

The romance between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio appears to have ended. An insider told Us Weekly that about a year after the two first ignited dating rumors, their relationship has officially ended. While they're "still in touch," according to the insider, "Leo and Gigi aren't together anymore."

According to the insider, the Wolf of Wall Street actor, who is 20 years Hadid's senior, really saw himself dating the model, but she ultimately chose to end their relationship. Her rationale is influenced by Khai, her three-year-old daughter. Her first priority is her child. She doesn't want to date someone seriously unless she can introduce them to her child.

Meanwhile, since being pictured together at a New York Fashion Week party last September, Hadid and DiCaprio have had an on-again, off-again romance.

