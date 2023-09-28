'So I will attempt to do my own…': When Robert Downey Jr expressed his thoughts on weird and 'funny' grooming ritual

Robert Downey Jr. shared a humorous grooming tradition, playfully giving insights into his approach to preparing for the promotion of Marvel movies, particularly those featuring his beloved Tony Stark character, in a 2016 GQ cover story interview. This disclosure not only gave us a peek into his unique sense of humor but also emphasized his commitment to keeping up the iconic Tony Stark look when necessary.

According to what Robert Downey Jr. mentioned in the GQ interview was that his grooming ritual isn't necessarily "weird," but it definitely falls into the category of unconventional and humorous. He shared back then that whenever he was gearing up to promote one of the blockbuster Marvel films, the actor took special care in ensuring that his facial hair, mimicking Stark's distinctive hourglass goatee, was on point.

But what exactly does Downey's grooming ritual entail? Well, it's all about recreating that signature Tony Stark facial hair. In his own words, he said, "Well, it's not weird, but I think it's funny. If I'm gonna go promote one of these Marvel movies, I'll want to have the thing [points to his chin, where the signature Tony Stark facial hair would go] done up right... So I will attempt to do my own version. I'll try to get the hourglass there."

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

As per multiple sources, many people, including director Christopher Nolan, have spoken highly of Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as Tony Stark.

Additionally, in an interview with Screenrant, Christopher Nolan once referred to the choice of casting Downey Jr. as Iron Man as one of the best decisions ever made in film history. He shared, "When Favreau had the insight to cast him as Iron Man, it's one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies. You look at what that did and where that went with everything. I think that was Jon just knowing what an incredible actor, what an incredible potential that was from Downey."

Downey Jr.'s portrayal definitely added a special mix of charm, depth, and vulnerability to the character of Tony Stark, making him relatable and captivating to viewers, and indeed, even Downey tries to keep up with the character as evident by his weirdest grooming ritual!

