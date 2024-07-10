‘So I Wrote My Own’: Whoopi Goldberg Releases Her Comic Book About Menopause That She Wrote ‘25 Years Ago’

The host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, has now released a new book that highlights menopause. The book, penned 25 years ago, is named The Change.

This release comes after the actress published her memoir Bits & Pisces: My Mother, My Brother and Me. Read ahead to know about her latest comic book, which speaks about one of the less talked about topics.

Whoopi Goldberg on her latest comic book

Goldberg elaborated on The Change during the July 9 episode of The View. She revealed that her book, The Change, was out. The film star expanded on her love for comic books since she was a little girl, but none of those spoke to her. Goldberg expressed, “So I wrote my own.”

The Ghost actress shared that she was inspired to write the book so she would feel more represented in the way she liked.

The book is co-written by screenwriter Jaime Paglia, and the illustrations are executed by Sunkanmi Akinboye.

During her discussion about The Change on the show, Goldberg also mentioned that she wrote this 25 years ago as she herself was in the middle of going through a change. The actress shared, “It’s about a woman who embraces the superpowers that she gains through menopause.”

Further in the episode, Goldberg elaborated on the appearance of the lead character. The actress shared that many superheroes have magnificent bodies and wonderful chests, but the main character of her comic book does not have that. She appears like a regular individual.

Goldberg shared that the character has put on weight and she is humorous. The film star continued that she wanted to portray her as a superhero, so she wrote her in order for her to have a superhero, but the actress “aged out.”

Whoopi Goldberg shares a scene from The Change

In the episode, co-host of the show, Joy Behar, asked The Color Purple star to elaborate on the superpowers the lead character, Isabel Frost, has.

The comic book writer took an example of a scene from the book itself. Goldberg said, “She’s in the middle of an argument with her husband and he’s irritating the poo out of her.”

She added that her husband begins to get “hot” as Isabel is “basically cooking him.” Goldberg cited that during that point, the lead is not aware of the powers she possesses.

The other co-host, Sunny Hostin, said that the lead transfers her heat to her husband. To which Goldberg responded, “Well, she does what all good superheroes do—when you don’t stop talking, they move you.”

