'So Incredibly Lucky': Madelaine Petsch Reunites With Riverdale Co-stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes At Strangers Premiere

Madelaine Petsch and her Riverdale co-stars are still very much in touch! On Wednesday, May 8, the 29-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Strangers: Chapter 1 with Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart.

Petsch and Froy Gutierrez play a couple whose anniversary vacation takes a terrifying turn when their car breaks down in a dubious tiny town in the new horror movie, which opens in theaters on Friday, May 17. With the release of The Strangers: Prey at Night in 2018 and the first chapter debuting in 2008, this film signifies the continuation of the franchise.

Madelaine Petsch shared a touching Instagram message, along with a picture of herself, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart grinning and giving one other a hug, in which she thanked her former co-stars for their support.

Petsh wrote in the caption, "Feeling so incredibly lucky to have my girls through every chapter of life. the strangers premieres only in theaters may 17th!!!!!,"

She also wrote in the comment section, "luckiest girl in the world."

In the message, Petsch expresses her gratitude for the unwavering friendship and support that she has received from Mendes and Reinhart during their various careers in the entertainment industry, both on and off-screen.

The photos showcased Madelaine Petsch in a striking, low-cut black Diesel dress, exuding confidence and elegance. Camila Mendes, 29, chose a sophisticated nude Altuzarra midi dress, while Lili Reinhart, 27, stunned in an elegant black gown.

Mendes and Reinhart expressed their love and support for their friend, with Mendes writing in the comment section, "love you guys," and Reinhart adding, "my loves."

Another former co-star, Marisol Nichols, also wrote a poignant remark, recalling how much she enjoyed seeing the ensemble become closer and closer on set. She reflected on happy memories from their time on the program and complimented Madelaine Petsch on her most recent endeavor.

She wrote, "I think one of my greatest pleasures on set was watching you all bond and grow up together. Congrats Mads."

Camila Mendes Opens Up About Continued Friendship with Riverdale Co-Stars

As of August 23, 2023, Riverdale had completed seven seasons. Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart are two people Camila Mendes stays in touch with through their lit group chat, as she revealed in a February interview with PEOPLE.

Mendes regarded the conversation as less dramatic or hot and more about discussing concerns and offering support to one another. They can air out their worries there and find out if one another is going through something similar. Mendes stressed the value of supporting one another, particularly when navigating life outside Riverdale and dealing with related fears.

To those who would like to relive the drama of Riverdale, the full series may be streamed on Netflix at their convenience, providing fans with the chance to experience the show's twists and turns.

