'So let's keep dreaming big baby': Justin Bieber showers love on wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary, calls her 'most precious, my beloved'

Hailey and Justin Bieber are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary with the most adorable messages for each other. The couple who got married in 2018 have been through a lot during their marriage under constant scrutiny, trolling, and online hate from netizens. For the unversed, Justin and his ex-girlfriend, pop star Selena Gomez broke up in early 2018.

Soon after, he started dating Hailey and they eventually tied the knot the same year. This came as a shock to fans, especially those who loved and shipped Justin and Selena during their on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018. Hailey and Justin have been open up about the struggles they have faced in the marriage. Here's a look at their anniversary messages.

ALSO READ: 'I feel like everybody's up my a**': When Hailey Bieber talked about the aftermath of marrying Justin Bieber in 2018

Hailey and Justin Bieber post sweet messages on wedding anniversary

Despite going through several challenging phases in their rollercoaster marriage due to the scrutiny, online hate, and getting married young, Hailey and Justin have come out stronger. In honor of their fifth wedding anniversary, the two posted a slideshow of loved-up images. Hailey wrote, "5 [sparkles emoji] [white heart emoji] I love you," on her Instagram post which consisted of images of them holding hands, kissing, and enjoying dates together.

On the other hand, Justin wrote a heart-touching note for his wife and said, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!" He added several images of their life.

During a conversation with Harper's Bazaar in 2022, Hailey revealed that marriage is a lot of work and effort. The model mentioned how it takes time to adjust and understand the other's moods and lifestyle choices and even though it can be challenging, Justin is still her best friend. "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she said. The two are regularly spotted enjoying date nights together. They recently appeared at Beyonce's concert.

Celebs react to Hailey and Justin Bieber's anniversary messages

Khloe Kardashian commented, "I love you BOTH [x5 red heart emojis]" on Hailey's post and "This makes my heart happy [x2 heart eyes emoji] I love you twoooooo [red heart emoji]" on Justin's post. Kylie Jenner added, "u twooo !!! [x2 white heart emojis]." Kendall Jenner chimed in, "[emotional face emoji] [red heart emoji]." Hailey's close friend and singer Justine Skye expressed, "[emotional ace emoji] happy anniversary! [hug emoji]."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to': When Hailey Bieber revealed marriage with Justin was a challenging rollercoaster