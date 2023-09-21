'So many people got scammed and I am furious': Cara Delevingne announces she's 'going to delete' X after her account gets hacked

Cara Delevingne, the renowned 31-year-old model and actress, has made a bold decision to part ways with the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now referred to as X. Her frustration reached a tipping point when her account was hacked, and the platform appeared to be slow in addressing the issue. In response, she took to her account to share her exasperation and intentions before officially deleting the account.

Cara Delevingne's formal declaration of her departure from X

Delevingne's ordeal began when hackers infiltrated her account and attempted to peddle products under her name. Reports by PEOPLE suggest that the hackers even went so far as to promise that the proceeds would be donated to charitable causes.

The model-turned-actress expressed her exasperation at the lack of timely resolution, writing, "I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account!" In another post, she vented, “I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account!” She wrote in one, adding in another, “I am so angry at twitter or whatever the f---k it’s called now for taking so long to get my account back!! So many people got scammed and I am furious. I am going to delete my account so this never happens again.”

Check out her posts below:

In a tweet that garnered the attention of her 9 million X followers, Delevingne expressed her commitment to staying engaged on various other social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and its sub-app Threads. She also extended a heartfelt apology to her dedicated fans for any disruption caused by this regrettable incident.

How did Cara Delevingne's fan club respond to her decision to end her relationship with X?

Fans were anything but silent; they rallied behind Delevingne, sharing in her frustration. The comments section overflowed with messages such as, "I'm truly sorry for the lack of support" and "We love you. This platform has become unbearable. You're fortunate to have reclaimed it."

At the same time, a user hinted at their foresight, stating, "I had a bad gut feeling when I noticed your posts about buying a MacBook or the Bitcoin-related content."

