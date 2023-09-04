‘So profoundly grateful': Salma Hayek drops photos in red bikini as she celebrates her 57th birthday

It’s Salma Hayek’s birthday! If Salma Hayek isn't on the red carpet promoting a new production, she's probably somewhere spectacular in a swimsuit. And if it's her birthday, the odds are multiplied by two. What's an example? Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday in a red-hot bikini on Saturday during her end-of-summer vacation. Hayek donned a scarlet two-piece that had a little triangle top accented in a white woven design and a pair of matching pants with gold beads dangling from each of the strings for what appeared to be an unplanned seashore birthday picture. She added to her glitz by wearing gold aviator sunglasses and a fedora-style hat, which kept her long brown waves precisely in place as she frolicked in the water.

Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday in a red-hot bikini.

On Saturday, Salma Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday by posting a collection of images of herself on a beach vacation on her Instagram.

Hayek, who was wearing a red bikini, sunglasses, and a hat while she swam in tropical-looking seas and reclined on the sand in the birthday photos, expressed her happiness at another year around the sun in the caption. She wrote, "I'm so grateful to be alive and so grateful for all the blessings! My cherished family, my dear friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my inspiring team, my relationship with animals and nature, and the love of all my devoted fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!” She then repeated her caption in Spanish.

Salma Hayek shares pictures from her tropical vacation

Hayek has been posting photos of her tropical vacations on Instagram throughout the summer, including one late last month in which she showed off her fantastic form.

The Black Mirror star posed for a sun-drenched beach photo from an unknown location, showing off her youthful form in a sporty scoop-neck bikini. The basic one-piece was a stunning shade of turquoise that mirrored the water when Hayek bounced around in it.

She looked stunning in her beach photos, wearing no makeup as she jumped into the water, her wet hair falling over her shoulders.

This isn't the only photo from her vacation that has caused envy. The Mexican beauty was photographed in a hammock while on vacation with her wealthy husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek was most recently seen in NBC's 30 Rock, which aired from 2009 to 2013. She was also named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world this year.

