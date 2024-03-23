'So Proud Of Catherine': King Charles' Support For Kate Middleton Revealed Amid Monarch's Own Cancer Treatment

As King Charles, 75, bravely faces his own battle with cancer, he has been deeply touched by the news of his daughter-in-law's diagnosis. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed in a heartfelt Instagram video that she is undergoing treatment for cancer following post-operative tests. Despite his own health challenges, King Charles stands strong in support of Kate, as she embarks on her journey of treatment. Together with Queen Camilla, he offers unwavering support and solidarity to Kate and her family during this difficult time, demonstrating resilience and compassion amidst personal struggles.

King Charles is ‘proud’ of ‘beloved daughter-in-law’

Following Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis revelation, King Charles who is undergoing cancer treatment is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told People.

During their hospitalization at The London Clinic in January, King Charles and Princess Kate found themselves battling health issues side by side. Despite their own challenges, the monarch has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.”

Alongside Queen Camilla, they will “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Kate Middleton shares emotional message about her cancer diagnosis

In her deeply emotional video, the Princess of Wales commenced with heartfelt gratitude towards well-wishers, acknowledging the outpouring of support received during her recovery journey. She expressed appreciation for the "wonderful messages of support" that have provided solace and strength to her and her family during what she described as "an incredibly tough couple of months."

She said, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate continued admitting that it came as a “huge shock”, but she and Prince Williams “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."

She shared, “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” referring to her children. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Kate further expressed, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able — but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she concluded the video.

