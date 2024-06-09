'So Proud Of You': Heidi Klum Pays Sweet Tribute To Son Henry As He Graduates High School

Heidi Klum is a very happy mother! On June 7, the model celebrated the significant occasion on her Instagram page with pictures and videos.

The 51-year-old former Project Runway anchor, who attended her son Henry's high school graduation with her husband Tom Kaulitz, posted adorable videos of the event on Instagram.

Klum cheers on Henry's graduation milestone

Heidi Klum expressed her admiration for Henry in the caption, stating, "There's applause for Henry. We all adore you so much," and added, "You succeeded, my lovely boy. College, let us shine brightly here."

The first video depicted Henry receiving his high school diploma on stage, adorned in a graduation gown and cap, amidst resounding cheers from Klum and others present in the assembly hall.

As Henry posed for a picture and walked offstage, Klum remarked, "Yes, Henry—woohoo!" In another video capturing Henry and his classmates exiting the building, Klum cheered once more, saying, "Yay, Henry!" Henry responded with gratitude, exclaiming, "Thank you!"

Celebrating Henry's graduation and Klum's birthday

In the last video from the graduation ceremony, Klum looked happy sitting with the 34-year-old Kaulitz in the audience, his arm around her. The model also shared a video of herself grinning in the car on the way to her son's graduation on Instagram Stories.

The video included an animated message that said, "Happy Graduation," along with an illustration of a graduation cap with sparkles added. She also uploaded a video of herself and Kaulitz in the audience at the graduation.

Later, Klum uploaded a picture from Henry's celebratory meal, in which she was seated around a table with friends, her husband, Henry, and what looked to be her children Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, who she has with her ex-husband Seal.

"Remembering Henry," she captioned the photo. Klum uploaded a video of her dessert dish and a collection of balloons with the words "Congratulations, Henry" on her Instagram Stories, providing additional glimpses into the celebration. In a second adorable video, Henry joined her outside as they shared an embrace.

One week has passed since Klum celebrated her 51st birthday on June 1st, the day of Henry's graduation. The model celebrated by sharing pictures of herself and her family enjoying a birthday supper on Instagram. She also shared a picture of herself when she was a newborn with her mother, Erna Klum. In one post, she stated, "51 years ago," along with the words, "All I could wish for."

