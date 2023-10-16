'So the McConaussance hasn't happened yet': When Anne Hathaway revealed she predicted Matthew McConaughey's Oscar after seeing THIS unexpected film

In Christopher Nolan's 2014 masterpiece Interstellar, Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey delivered powerful performances that anchored the emotional core of the film. Hathaway's portrayal of Dr. Amelia Brand showcased her intelligence and vulnerability, while McConaughey's Cooper brought a mix of determination and heartache to the screen. Their characters' deep connection and the journey through space and time they embarked on added a profound layer to the sci-fi epic. Hathaway and McConaughey's chemistry was palpable, making their partnership in Interstellar a standout moment in both of their illustrious careers, earning critical acclaim and leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

Anne Hathaway predicted Matthew McConaughey’s Oscar

Back in 2014, Anne Hathaway and her co-star from Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, Interstellar, appeared on The Graham Norton Show where she candidly talked about Matthew McConaughey. When Norton pointed out Hathaway’s “excitement” to work with Matthew, she said, “I was excited to work with Matthew, I mean who wouldn’t be? He’s amazing.” Norton then asked “why she was excited to work with Matthew '', and she said, “Well, there were a few reasons. I had been a fan for you know a while like many people. And I remember sitting down with Chris to talk about the film, he said he’d written a new screenplay, and he told me the story, and I thought it sounded amazing. And I said, ‘Well, that lead role sounds unbelievable, who are you going to cast in it?’ And he said, ‘Well, I’ve been thinking about Matthew McConaughey.’ This is in early 2013, so the McConaussance hasn’t happened yet, so we haven’t, you know, woken up to the genius of this man yet. And he goes, ‘Oh, you think that’s a good idea, have you seen Mud’. And I said ‘No, I’ve seen Magic Mike.’”

She continued, “And Chris goes, ‘Oh, yeah’, and I said, ‘Magic Mike is the performance’, and Chris was like, ‘Oh’. And then he clearly wants to move the conversation and I will not shut up about how much I love Matthew McConaughey, you’re so good in that movie. It’s like, he’s hot and sexy and thrust and stuff, but, you’re such an incredible character, so deep and scary, funny, and he’s also so skivvy and it’s like, I remember I walked out of the theater and told all my friends, ‘Matthew McConaughey is gonna win an Oscar.’ And I knew it the second I saw you like pressed up in that poster, and I was like that man is gonna win an Oscar and I was right.”

Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey’s other work

Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey also co-starred in the gripping noir thriller, Serenity (2019). In this unconventional film, Hathaway played a femme fatale, and McConaughey portrayed a fishing boat captain entangled in her web of intrigue. Their collaboration in Serenity showcased their ability to captivate audiences with their on-screen chemistry, adding a new dimension to their impressive repertoire of work together.

