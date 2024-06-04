'So Touched': Jack Black Has A Heartwarming Response To School Of Rock Musical Production Invitation

In a truly touching moment, Jack Black, the Hollywood star, reached out to students from Ringwood Secondary College in Melbourne, Australia, in response to their heartfelt invitation to perform at School of Rock: The Musical. These students, inspired by Black's unforgettable performance in the 2003 film, launched a campaign to invite him to their show. Their efforts gained traction, particularly after a TikTok plea became viral. Even though Black's schedule with his band Tenacious D kept him busy, his response was full of encouragement and praise for the aspiring performers.

A viral plea reaches Jack Black

It all started when Ringwood Secondary College students learned that Jack Black and his band, Tenacious D, were in Melbourne preparing for their performance of School of Rock: The Musical. They decided to take action because they admired both the actor and the film that had inspired them.

They took to social media and launched a campaign to get Jack Black's attention. Their journey came to an end when their TikTok video, full of heartfelt appeals, spread like wildfire, attracting viewers from all over to help share their message with Black.

Jack Black's gracious response

Jack Black personally responded to the students' invitation in a video shared by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Despite his genuine enthusiasm for the production, Black declined due to touring commitments. "Ringwood Secondary College, are you kidding me? You're doing 'School of Rock'? I love it — so touched," Black said warmly in the video.

Advertisement

He added, with a hint of disappointment, "And I wish I could come see it, but unfortunately, I'm going to be rocking!" Black encouraged the students, singing, "There's no way you can stop the School of Rock!". His message undoubtedly had a lasting impression on the aspiring performers.

Fond memories of 'School of Rock'

Looking back on the film's significance, Jack Black reminisced about his fond memories of working on School of Rock, describing it as his "favorite movie that I ever did." The film was released twenty years ago and tells the story of Dewey Finn, a passionate guitarist who unexpectedly becomes a mentor to a group of talented students, teaching them the ins and outs of rock music.

Black's portrayal of Dewey Finn captivated audiences worldwide, earning him admiration and affection. His portrayal not only entertained but also inspired a generation of aspiring musicians, leaving a lasting impression on their hearts and minds.

Advertisement

Jack Black is currently on the international Spicy Meatball Tour with his band Tenacious D, performing songs from their critically acclaimed albums for his fans. Despite his hectic touring schedule, Black's heartfelt response to the students of Ringwood Secondary College shows his deep connection to the essence of School of Rock and his unwavering support for emerging talents. His commitment to both music and fans is truly inspiring.

ALSO READ: ‘That Was So Foreign To Me’: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Mental Health After 5 Treatments