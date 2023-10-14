'So we got her an agent': When John Krasinski opened up about getting his daughter into school

John Krasinski's stories about his home-life are always hilarious. He has a way of giving the audience a behind the curtain glimpse into the life of a normal well-adjusted Hollywood couple. Whether he's recounting his 40th birthday celebration or describing his daughter's reaction to finding out she's in a school interview.

John Krasinski on getting his daughter admitted to school

John Krasinski was quite candid when he talked about the process of enrolling his daughter Violet in her new school. explained that during a school interview for their youngest daughter, the girl surprisingly didn't realize that it was her own admission process.

Violet believed that she was visiting her older sister’s school where her sibling had been studying for some time.

“She’s just sitting there, talking to us, and everybody else is nervous about getting their kids in. And then all of a sudden, Hazel’s teacher says, ‘hey, Violet want to come into the classroom and talk for a bit?’” Krasinski detailed about the interaction that must have been surprising for his younger daughter on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

That was the first time Violet discovered that the visit was meant for her, not her older sister Hazel.

“She turned to my wife and went, ‘Oh, my God!’” Krasinski told with a dramatic motion mirroring his daughter’s reaction.

Referring to this over the top reaction, the Jack Ryan actor joked that they “got her an agent”. Jimmy Kimmel was equally hilarious when he joked that she can probably get work as an actor right now instead of being schooled.

John Krasinski on his days as a struggling actor and professional waiter in New York

While talking about his daughter’s penchant for dramatic celebrations, John Kransinski also told about the time he first moved to New York to become an actor. He made the move right out of college and had waited at a lot of famous New York restaurants in his initial days in the city.

One of those places happened to be Sushi Samba, a place that he continued to frequent even after he became famous, even taking Jimmy Kimmel there for dinner sometimes. The place has a special significance for him too because it was the first time he was near a set, as the HBO show Sex and the City was shot there.

“I was pouring shots at lunch while they were shooting upstairs, that was the closest I had ever been to a set” Krasinski had detailed about his first experience of a TV set.

The actor then went on to star in his own famous TV shows and made a successful transition as a director as well.