'So who hates cats? :)': The Fall of the House of Usher director Mike Flanagan hid THIS secret about Pluto the cat; Find out

The Fall of the House of Usher is out, and least to say, it has hit a home run with the audience, as the plot and characters have become a hit among the audience. But no human or supernatural character can come close to the little kitty named Pluto, who was sadly massacred by Leo played by Rahul Kohli....or so we thought. In a new revelation, Mike Flanagan is opening up a very important detail many might have missed while watching the show.

Pluto was alive this whole time?

In episode 4, of The Fall of the House of Usher, Napoleon aka Leo killed his boyfriend's beloved black cat, Pluto. This led to a domino effect, as while trying to cover up the brutal act, he lost his sanity little by little, reaching a point where he ended up jumping off his balcony to meet his ultimate demise. But in a recent post, the director of the show made a revelation that came as a surprise for many.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan asked Mike, "What did cats ever do to you?????" to which he replied, "Okay. So... "The Black Cat" was written by Edgar Allan Poe. In HIS version, a cat is killed. In MY version, the cat is...(spoilers)... in MY version, the killing of the cat is revealed to be a hallucination. In MY version, the cat is alive and well. So who hates cats? :)"

Some fans were left confused, as another user enquired, that while it was clear, the evil cat was Leo's own hallucinations caused by Verna, many had believed that Pluto, the original pet, had actually died. To this Flanagan explained, "That's why we made such a big deal about the fact that Pluto was wearing a Gucci collar, and the new cat was not." He continued, "Look at the cat in the final shot of the episode, who is wearing the collar... and the empty bathtub, which means ALL of the animal violence was imagined."

About The Fall of the House of Ushers

The show revolves around the Ushers family, who run the pharmaceutical empire, Fortunato. Being one of the richest families in the world, Ushers have hardly ever faced any consequences for their actions, so much so that they believe they believe they're immune from everything. Well, that is until one by one every single member of the family starts to die off mysteriously.

Meanwhile, the show was released on October 12 and has been receiving praise from critics and experts alike.

