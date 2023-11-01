'So you know how much f*cking worse it was': Seth Meyers reveals what went behind Taylor Swift's 2009 monologue on Saturday Night Live

When it comes to some of the most widely known shows, Saturday Night Live has definitely made its mark with its comedy, humor, hosts, controversies, and guests. The sketch comedy show has seen countless celebrities be a part of it and Seth Meyers, who was a part of it from 2001 to 2014, recently recalled his time on SNL. The 49-year-old divulged how Taylor Swift's monologue came into existence when she first hosted the series back in 2009.

Seth Meyers about Taylor Swift's 2009 monologue on Saturday Night Live

During a recent episode of Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, Meyers said, "It really speaks to what a force of nature she is and the depths of her talent." He revealed how nobody gave Swift a manual on how to pitch and yet, she came to them and said that she wrote a song for the opening monologue. He continued that he told the then-19-year-old singer how great that was after which she asked if she could play it for them. The rest is history.

But talking about what happened before her debut on the show in 2009, the talk show host expressed, "She sings this song which is not only a beautiful song by a beautiful singer. It's a perfect SNL monologue, fully formed. And it was, to this day, I've sort of never had a moment like that where someone brings you a fully gift-wrapped present and it's exactly what you needed it to be." He wasn't the only one impressed by Swift's confidence and skill.

Seth Meyers praises Taylor Swift's monologue

"Can you imagine having the balls to walk into Lorne Michaels' office and your office, and you guys are all comfortable and know each other and standing there vulnerable with a guitar," Stern mused. Meyers added that what their writers had prepared for Swift's debut was nowhere near what she wrote for herself. "So you know how much f*cking worse it was." The comedian revealed how surprised and impressed he was with her work.

"Not only is your song great. But you can't even imagine how sh*tty what we were doing for you is compared to how great what you did for yourself," he concluded. Swift has appeared on SNL seven times by now with her most recent appearance being in October this year. She introduced Ice Spice's performance on the show during the currently airing season 49 of Saturday Night Live. The upcoming episode will feature Timothee Chalamet as the host.

