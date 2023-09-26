'Social commentary without...': The Boy's spin-off Gen V's star Chance Perdomo on his love for the show; here's which OG actor sang karaoke with him

Set in the chaotic world of The Boys, Gen V is all ready to show another brutal face of the superhero world. The spin-off of the hit Prime Video show will focus on a younger generation of superheroes, but you bet, it's going to be just as gory and action-packed as it's predecessor. Within the diverse ensemble of cast members, Chance Perdomo takes the spotlight as Andre Anderson, a junior attending Godolkin University, armed with magnetic abilities.

Chance Perdomo on his for the upcoming show, Gen V

Chance shared his admiration for the upcoming show. He said, "What do I personally love about the show? I love that it is a social commentary without it inherently being a philosophical commentary, that it speaks to our society as a whole but doesn’t kind of penalize or chastise anybody for the answers that they come to.” Furthermore, the actor was appreciative of the fact that the show was free of any judgment for its characters, as it deals with multi-dimensional arcs and their struggles. The actor explained, "The parts of the story that resonate for me is that it really showcases the human aspects, powers or no powers, that there’s something universal about everybody doing the best that they can with the cards that they have."

According to the 26-year-old everyone on the planet has to deal with the cards they've been dealt. He reiterated, "And I think it’s really beautiful that this show doesn’t cast judgment on a certain way to be. It just allows people to be people, the characters to be the characters, and the chips fall as they may as they do what they can."

Gen V cast had an impromptu karaoke session with Black Noir

Giving a fun tidbit from his shoot, Chance also mentioned that the new kids on the block got to have an impromptu karaoke with not only one of the OG characters of the show but also from the infamous squad, The 7. He revealed, "I’ve got a really good story that in the beginning, just before we started filming, we went out to Koreatown and did some karaoke, and Nathan, who plays Black Noir, came out and showed some love and we sang a few songs."

The cast includes new and upcoming actors, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Many actors will be reprising their roles from The Boys, namely, Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, along with cameos from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne. The spinoff will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide, on September 29.

