'Social Media Completely Hijacked That': Depp Vs. Heard Attorneys Reflect On The Infamous Public Trial 2 Years Later

Depp Vs. Heard attorneys share conflicting opinions on the case!

The infamous trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the rarest cases to be filmed for the public. For better or worse, the public’s opinion had a major impact on both parties and tipped the scales in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s favor. Two years after the sensational trial, Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, and Heard's attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, reflect back!

Vasquez and Bredehoft share their views on filming the trial

On June 1, 2022, the six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia, ended with the majority of the jury supporting Depp’s defamation claims against the Aquaman actress. Initially, both parties were to be awarded hefty amounts for damages—$10 million to Depp and $2 million to Heard.

However, after the case reached its pinnacle, a settlement was established, and Heard paid Depp $1 million, which he distributed to five different charities.

In an interview with People, Vasquez and Bredehoft share their honest opinions on the verdict and the involvement of the public. The public broadcast of the trial "showed that winning in the court of law is very important, obviously, but winning the court of public opinion is equally — if not more — important," according to Vasquez. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bredehoft thought filming the trial was a “huge mistake” that should not be repeated. Despite her fighting against having cameras present, the idea was pursued, and "social media completely hijacked that trial."

Vasquez admitted that involving the public made the trial “comical,” but it didn’t manipulate the verdict as the prevalent facts were already in Depp’s favor.

Where are Depp and Heard now?

After fighting an unnerving trial for six months, Vasquez and Bredehoft formed close bonds with their respective clients. The latter greatly admired her client and recalled the first thing she mentioned after losing the case.

“The first thing she said was, 'I am so sorry that I have let all these women, all these victims down.' That was the most important thing to her, was that she felt like she had let them down," Bredehoft told People.

Meanwhile, Vasquez responded to the people who had issues with the verdict for the negative ramifications it could have on sexual/physical abuse victims. "What we showed definitively is that domestic abuse has no gender," she said. The verdict clearly highlighted the “real victim in this relationship and what he had suffered.” So, it’s a win for a domestic abuse case!

Advertisement

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory director Depp made his comeback after his film Jeanne du Barry premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. While staying in London, he is also working on a directorial project and pursuing music and art.

Heard was last seen in the Aquaman sequel, which was filmed before the trial ensued. She also recently appeared in an indie thriller. The actress has stepped aside from showbiz, living a quiet life in Spain with her 3-year-old daughter.



