Socialite and artist Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm passes away at 41 due to lyme disease

Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm, a Hamptons socialite and artist, passed away at 41. The precise cause of death is unknown, although her family believes it was caused by Lyme disease complications. Her father, luxury goods and jewellery designer Barry Kieselstein Cord, said that his daughter had been suffering from the disease for almost a decade.

'Lyme never leaves, it appears in one form or another, it is an insidious and miserable disease,' said her father, Barry Kieselstein Cord, as per Page Six. Despite various treatments over the years, it continued to manifest itself in countless ways. Regardless, Elisabeth fought it, and continued on in her many creative endeavors.' Lyme disease is caused by bacteria carried by blacklegged ticks - most often by dogs, horses, or cattle - and may cause rash, headache, nausea, and dizziness.

As per Page Six, Elisabeth was nicknamed the "Manhattan Minx" when she appeared on the social scene in 2001. In the years afterwards, she has worked in high fashion, both editorially and as a model. When she was 17, she also featured in Woody Allen's film Deconstructing Harry. She was featured in American and Italian Vogue, as well as Harper's Bazaar. She also worked as an artist for her father's design company, where she eventually became a co-creative director.

Barry further added, “Our entire extended family is crushed by the loss of our daughter who was one of the most caring, brightest and talented personalities ever to be a proud New Yorker. The loss to us, and to her close friends, and those who knew Elisabeth on a world stage, is quite palpable.” He said that his family is planning to establish a memorial park in her honor for grieving parents of lost children.

ALSO READ:Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passes away at 80, publicist confirms