Sofía Vergara marks husband Joe Manganiello's birthday with a loved up tribute: My divino husband

Sofia Vergara is celebrating her husband Joe Manganiello's birthday. On Tuesday, the Modern Family star, 49, paid tribute to Manganiello on Instagram, wishing him a happy 45th birthday. Vergara shared a lovely candid photo of the couple as they sat in front of a candle-topped birthday cake.

Check out her post below:

The actress can be seen in the photo with her arm around the True Blood star. "Happy bday to you my divino husband!!! I love you so much!!!," she wrote in the caption. However, later the actress updated her Instagram with a shot from the actual birthday dinner. He leaned down to kiss the top of Sofia's head while she smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, Joe uploaded his own post from his birthday celebration later in the evening.

He posted a humorous snapshot of the couple's Chihuahua Bubbles staring hungrily at his luscious dinner while sipping what appeared to be a mojito with fresh berries. When he got home, he changed into a more comfortable Guns N' Roses shirt to blow out the single candle on his black cake, which was adorned with a coat of arms. He let the photos speak for themselves and simply captioned it, '45.'

As per PEOPLE, The couple has been married since 2015. Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum, and Sofia Vergara's Modern Family co-stars attended the wedding, and the groom performed a Magic Mike-inspired dance for his bride. Vergara has a 30-year-old son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, with whom she was married from 1991 to 1993. Interestingly, Vergara and Manganiello celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on social media last month with a collection of throwback photos and videos from their wedding day.

