Sofia Carson’s Purple Hearts: Will there be a sequel?

Streaming on Netflix, Purple hearts is a heartfelt romance starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. The story revolves around a marriage of convenience that soon transforms into real love. The movie was widely applauded by romance fans and was an immediate hit. Sofia and Nicholas had immediate chemistry which made the movie so much more heartfelt.

This article contains spoilers for the Netflix movie: Purple Hearts.

The young adult movie was released on Netflix on the 29th of July, 2022. It has just been months and fans simply cannot get enough of it, they want more. The makers of the movie have subtly hinted that there might be a sequel. In fact, Sofia Carson in a recent interview confirmed that she is definitely open to the potential sequel to this beloved romantic drama.

Sofia Carson’s Purple Hearts

In just two weeks of its Netflix release, the movie managed to reach over 100 million hours of watch time. Since the movie ended on a cliffhanger, there were multiple fan theories. However, the movie was controversial as well. Some called it “military propaganda,” while others talked about the presence of racism and hurting the sentiments of the LGBTQ community. Although the movie gained a lot of viewership it only received an IMDb rating of 6.7.

Purple Hearts sequel

The movie ended with Luke and Cassie admitting their love right before Luke goes to prison. While the end-credit scene reveals the pair reuniting, the producers might continue the story. Sources reveal producers Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and Sofia Carson have been discussing the possibility of a sequel. In fact, Rosenbaum shared they have had discussions about it but haven't reached a conclusion. In a recent interview, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum shared, “We wouldn’t do anything unless we really, really loved it, because we want to stay true to the integrity. We haven’t landed on anything specific yet. It’s always a possibility.” The producers shared they are well aware of the viewer's demand for the sequel and they are exploring ideas.

Purple Hearts: Cast Interviews

In a recent interview, Sofia Carson who’s also one of the producers of Purple Hearts movie shared, “I adore being Cassie, and I’d be curious to see where it goes. Who knows. You never know!” In addition, Nicholas Galitzine, who plays the character of Luke, shared “Even privately, we joke about what would happen and how to possibly continue the story because the script would have to be good. It would have to make sense. It would have to work. There are many different ways it could go, and we’ll wait and see if it’s the right story.”

