Sofia Coppola reveals that Lisa Marie Presley asked her THIS months before her death; Details inside

Lisa Marie Presley, the renowned singer bid farewell to this world at only the age of 54 years back in January 2023. The death of Lisa has been shocking enough for the public, who struggled to digest the unexpected death of the star. Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, however, was upset about one particular during her life which was the biography of her parents.

In an unexpected revelation, it has come to light that Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, had serious concerns about the upcoming biopic Priscilla helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola. These concerns were conveyed just four months before her untimely demise in January.

Lisa Marie Presley was not happy with the portrayal of her dad in Priscilla

Lisa Marie Presley expressed her deep reservations about the film in two emails sent to Sofia Coppola. The emails, as reported by Variety , reveal her strong displeasure with the script, in particular with the representation of her dad, Elvis Presley, in the film. She felt that the film painted him as a predator and manipulative, which didn't resonate with her perspective of her father.

In one of the emails, Lisa Marie conveyed her confusion, stating, "My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?"

Lisa Marie Presley on justifying the character of his father to her daughters

In another message of hers, Lisa Marie Presley shared the emotional burden the film placed on her family. She revealed that she had to explain to her young twins, that the film portrayed her father in a negative light. She candidly shared the emotional toll the situation had on her and her family, highlighting the difficult years they had been through.

"That there is going to be a movie about her grandfather that is going to try to make him look really, really bad but it’s not true. I had to explain that her beloved grandmother is supporting it. These two little girls have been through so much in the past 7 years, enduring my divorce and horrific custody battle and then losing their brother. We’ve all been drowning," she expressed.

Lisa Marie Presley's concerns add a poignant layer of complexity to the making of Priscilla and underscore the deeply personal nature of the biopic for the Presley family. The film was released on 4 September 2023, nearly eight months after Lisa’s death.

