Sofia Richie gets engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge: Forever isn’t long enough

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are engaged, the model revealed on Instagram on Wednesday. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” the bride-to-be captioned photos of Grainge down on one knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai. The two were surrounded by white flowers and candles provided by Uhi Uhi Flower House on Kona island in the photos. A second shot showed them kissing, with the spotlight on the diamond rock he handed her.

Sofia was definitely dressed for the occasion in a yellow and beige silk maxi dress with romantic short pouffe sleeves. However, friends and relatives of Richie, 23, and Grainge, 28, instantly sent their congrats in the comments section. “Omgggg congratulations babe!!!!,” Lori Harvey wrote. “What!!!!!! Wow!!!!!!,” reacted Simon Huck. Nicola Peltz, a newlywed, also added a succession of red-heart emojis. Meanwhile, Nicole Richie, Richie's sister, posted a snapshot of herself and Sofia smiling together on her Instagram Story, joking, "Can't wait to find ways to make this about me."

As per Page Six sources, the daughter of famed artist Lionel Richie was rumoured to be dating the music mogul in April 2021. (Grainge is the son of Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.) The source added at the time, “Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.” Richie and Grainge became Instagram-official a few days later.

For those unversed, Richie also had a brief romance with Matthew Morton, the son of famed restaurateur Peter Morton, and a nearly three-year relationship with Scott Disick, 38.

