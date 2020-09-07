Sofia Richie gets ‘very flirty’ with Jaden Smith while spending time at beach post her split from Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith got very flirty according to sources during their day on the beach. The duo sparked dating rumours just a few weeks after Sofia’s breakup with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith appear to be getting pretty close since the former’s split with KUWTK star Scott Disick. Recently, Sofia and Jaden, both 22, were spotted spending the day at the beach with a few friends on Saturday (September 5) in Malibu, California. For their outing, Sofia donned a pink, floral-print bikini while Jaden sported a matching coordinating pink bathing suit, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

“They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other,” a source shared with E! News. “They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug.”

“They were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day. They seemed comfortable together,” the source added. After their outing at the beach, Sofia, Jaden, and their friends continued their day of fun by grabbing dinner at Nobu. “They stayed for several hours and left together in a Sprinter van. Sofia was in a great mood and never stopped smiling,” the source shared. “She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy. She and Jaden went back to a friend’s house for the night.”

Sofia‘s day with Jaden comes after she and on/off boyfriend Scott Disick broke up “for good” in July. If you didn’t know, Sofia and Jaden dated back in 2012 when they were both 14-years-old. They ended their relationship in early 2013.

ALSO READ: Scott Disick & Sofia Richie take time out from relationship amidst his vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian?

Share your comment ×