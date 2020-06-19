Sofia Richie 'not really looking back' at rekindling romance with Scott Disick after dating for 3 years

According to a latest report, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still in touch with each and on talking terms, but they won't be getting back together anytime soon.

Paparazzi favourite Scott Disick and Sofia Richie went their separate ways in May 2020 after being together for almost three years. It has been a few weeks since the couple, who's life was often documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, split and looks like they are not on the verge of getting back together. According to a latest report in E!News, Sofia and Scott are still in touch with each and on talking terms, but they won't be getting back together anytime soon.

A source said, "They are still talking and in contact. Aren't back together. Things seem different this time. Sofia is very happy doing what she's doing with her friends. She's doing well on her own and not really looking back." It must be noted that in early June there were reports of Scott flirting with his former partner and mother to their three kids Kourtney Kardashian. As per reports in Us Weekly, a source informed the portal that it has been an 'ongoing thing'.

However, Kourtney has not been too open to it and has maintained her distance. "Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris (Jenner)," a source had informed Us Weekly earlier.

ALSO READ: Scott Disick flirting with ex Kourtney Kardashian after Sofia Richie split? KUWTK star 'not open to him'

What are your thoughts on Scott and Sofia's relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

Share your comment ×