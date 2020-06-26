Sofia Richie shares a gloomy post amidst rumours about Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian's rekindled romance

Sofia Richie shares a sad post after rumours about Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's rekindled romance surface on the internet.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick parted ways recently after dating for three years. This comes after Scott Disick's rehab episode wherein he checked himself out of a rehab after his pictures leaked on the internet. While netizens speculated if Scott sought help from the rehab for substance abuse, his representative revealed that the American model checked into a rehab for emotional healing as he was unable to deal with losing both his parents. Scott Disick broke up with Kourtney Kardashian back in 2015 after 9 years of togetherness and found love in Sofia Richie two years later in 2017.

After the news of Scott Disick and Sofia Riche's split went viral on the internet, rumours about his closeness with ex-flame and mother of his kids, Kourtney Kardashian got the tongues wagging. According to sources, Scott Disick was also trying to flirt with Kourtney and woo her. However, the latter was believed not to be romantically interested in Scott Disick. Scott recently celebrated his birthday with his ex Kourtney and kids at Utah desert. He was also spotted at a dinner date with them at a restaurant in Los Angeles. As the rumour mill has begun churning in full swing, Sofia Richie has shared a gloomy post on her Instagram handle.

A few hours ago, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a window sill while she was still in bed, on her story, and captioned it as, "Morning June gloom." While we see Scott Disick making public appearances with Kourtney and his kids, fans are speculating it could be a reason why Sofia is hurt and upset. According to a source, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were very likely to get back together but another insider revealed that Sofia is not looking forward to rekindle romance with Scott Disick.

E-News reported, "They are still talking and in contact. Aren't back together. Things seem different this time. Sofia is very happy doing what she's doing with her friends. She's doing well on her own and not really looking back." When the news of Scott Disick flirting with ex Kourtney started doing rounds on the internet, a close source revealed to US Weekly, "Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris (Jenner)."

Scott also headed for a family trip with Kourtney and his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign to spend her Memorial Day weekend together and celebrate his birthday. "Scott Disick went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend. Scott has been very willing and open to get help and wants to continue treatment. Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids," an insider told E-News! Scott Disick has been very close to Kourtney's entire family. The Kardashian and Jenners too reciprocate his feelings. On his 37th birthday, Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner took to their social media handles and wished Scott Disick.

Even while Scott Disick was in the rehab and after he returned from the facility post his viral pictures incident, Kris Jenner and other members from the KarJenner family called him up a number of times to keep a check on him and extend their support to Scott in his tough times. Earlier, Sofia Richie too admitted that Scott still has a soft corner for his ex Kourtney. "You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney’s around," she told Scott during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian parted ways after nine years of togetherness and called it quits in 2015 but are still good friends. Despite their break up, there is no bad blood between the former lovers and their families. Kourtney Kardashian's family has always been supportive of Scott Disick and so has been her family.

