Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce DIVORCE after seven years of marriage; Details inside

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, once considered to be one of Hollywood's most adored couples, have made the heart-wrenching decision to end their marriage after seven years. The pair, known for their affectionate displays of love, have chosen to separate on amicable terms. In an exclusive statement to Page Six, the couple expressed their deep love and care for each other, requesting privacy during this challenging time of transition.

Reason for split of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sources close to the couple have revealed that the rift between Sofía and Joe had been widening for some time. They are currently taking a step back from their relationship to reflect on their futures individually.

Instagram clues for the split of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Fans on Instagram noticed subtle hints of the couple's strained relationship. As Sofía celebrates her birthday with friends in Italy, Joe's absence is conspicuous. His simple birthday tribute to her raised eyebrows and speculation among followers about their well-being.

Relationship timeline of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The couple first met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, while Vergara was engaged to another man. However, shortly after her breakup, Manganiello asked for her phone number through their mutual friend, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. They went on their first date in June 2014 and quickly fell in love. In November 2015, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Throughout their marriage, they faced rumors and speculation, but always appeared united and supportive of each other. However, in July 2023, they released a joint statement confirming their divorce and asking for privacy. The news came as a surprise to many. Their relationship, from the moment they met to the end of their marriage, has been filled with love, happiness, and public admiration.

Sofía, a mother of one from a previous marriage, and Joe, known for his roles in "Magic Mike XXL" and "True Blood," will now navigate separate paths as they bid farewell to their once-enviable union.

