Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello share loved up selfie as they celebrate Christmas with family; PICS

Leave it to Sofia Vergara for sharing adorable photos with husband Joe Manganiello and their families on important occasions. This time, it seems like the couple took to hosting a grand Christmas Eve dinner at their place which was attended by many of their friends and family members, including Vergara's son Manolo Gonzalez.

Taking to their individual social media platforms, Sofia and Joe shared some glamorous photos. In a selfie, the duo can be seen adorably looking into each other's eyes as Manganiello holds their fur baby Bubbles. "Feliz Navidad mi amor," Vergara penned, as she posted the snap. Manganiello, in his post, wished his fans on the holiday. "Merry Christmas," he wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments section to adore the couple! Paris Hilton shared 'heart eyes' emojis on Sofia's post while appreciating the stunning couple. "Find someone who looks at you the way Joe looks at Sofia," a fan penned in the comments. "Someone who looks at you like this," another fan wrote. Many fans spread holiday cheer and wished the couple on Christmas and New Year.

Vergara also shared a video of their Christmas decorations including their cake! She shared a selfie with her son Manolo and dog Bubbles while also flaunting her stunning blue dress which she donned for Christmas Eve.

Vergara has always actively shared snaps and videos from several occasions and we can rightly call her the queen of celebrating festivals in style! Even Manganiello joins his wife to host lovely dinners for birthdays and other important events.

What did you think about Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's stunning Christmas Eve dinner party? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

