Sofia Vergara attends Beyonce’s concert in black lace top, skirt; steps out with friends amid reports of ‘immature’ party behavior after divorce

Sofia Vergara, 51, is enjoying her life as a single person. She shared some pictures on Instagram from Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles on September 1. Sofia looked stunning in her outfit, wearing a black lace bustier top with a shiny long skirt, matching heels, and carrying a silver purse. Read on to know more.

Sofia Vergara drops photos as she enjoys Beyonce’s concert with friends

While looking gorgeous in black, Sofia had her long hair down and seemed to be having a great time with her friends at the concert. In the post where she shared the photos from the concert, Vergara thanked Anastasia Soare in her caption and wrote, “Gracias @anastasiasoare (two shining star emoji) BEYONCE (three red heart emoji).” The America Got Talent Judge also posted three videos in which she can be seen dancing and enjoying herself on Beyonce’s performance.

Vergara wasn't the only celebrity at Beyonce's concert. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also present at the concert, dancing to Beyonce's songs. Meghan even brought her mom, Doria Ragland, along, and they all appeared to be having a fun night.

A few days before the concert, Sofia made headlines when a contestant on America's Got Talent flirted with her. The contestant, Ahren Belisle, who has cerebral palsy and uses a text-to-speech app to communicate, playfully flirted with Sofia. She responded by saying, "I'm here! I'm single." Ahren jokingly mispronounced Sofia's last name as “Go fetch Sofía Viagra.”

Is Sofia partying too much recently?

Reports suggest that there has been a noticeable transformation in the Colombian-American actress since her split from her estranged husband Joe Manganiello. An insider told The National Enquirer, "She's out every night enjoying the cocktails and the attention and really living it up like she was let out of prison. Her friends think it's immature and a tad insensitive, given that Joe is 21 years sober."

Earlier this year, Sofia separated from her husband, Joe Manganiello. Sofia and Joe, who got married in 2015, announced their decision to divorce on July 17. They stated, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." Joe later filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. As per reports in a section of the media, the estranged couple also has a prenup agreement in place to protect the assets they acquired during their seven-year marriage.

