Sofia Vergara attends Taylor Swift's concert amid split from husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is unbothered and living her best life, as she attends Taylor Swift's concert with friend Anastasia Soare, just weeks after her split from her husband of 8 years, Joe Manganiello. On Friday night the actress had the time of her life at the Anti-Hero singer's concert. See what happened.

Sofia Vergara attends Taylor Swift's concert

Sofia Vergara, made a dazzling appearance on August 4 as she attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles. The actress was in the SoFi Stadium on Friday, where the second of six sold-out shows of the singer was taking place. Sporting a black sleeveless top adorned with sparkling silver stripes and complementing flared-out pants, the Modern Family actress looked elegant. Her long hair cascaded down, and she completed the look with a black purse around her waist to finish off her chic look.

The America's Got Talent judge was not alone though. She was accompanied by Anastasia Soare, the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills Salon. Soare sported an ensemble that perfectly complemented Sofia's outfit, donning a dress paired with a leather jacket and gray boots, all in matching colors. The two ladies seemed to be having a good time at the pop-concert.

Sofia Vergara's recent split from Joe Manganiello

The 51-year-old's public appearance comes three weeks after news broke of her separation from her husband, Joe Manganiello. On July 19, the Magic Mike actor officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason, according to TMZ. As per the reports, the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, and they are expected to retain the assets acquired during their seven-year marriage.

In a joint statement that was given to Page Six, the former couple explained, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that the reason for the couple's split was that they had been "growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

