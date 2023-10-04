Sofia Vergara 'clearly still upset' as ex-husband Joe Manganiello finds NEW love, 2 months post-divorce filing

Sofia Vergara, the infamous AGT judge, recently faced a surprising situation. Her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, started dating Caitlin O'Connor just two months after they announced their divorce. This news left Sofia feeling "upset", as she didn't expect Joe to move on so quickly.

Sofia Vergara on ex-husband Joe's new relationship

During an interview with Life & Style, a source defended Joe, saying he didn't want to intentionally upset Sofia with his new relationship. the source further added, “But he does feel like enough time has passed.” As for Sofia, the source noted that “clearly still upset, especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend.”

It's worth mentioning that Sofia is considered quite a catch herself, and since her divorce, she has received many dating offers. However, she doesn't feel ready to jump back into the dating scene just yet. But seeing Joe with someone new might eventually encourage her to start looking for a date herself. Sofia and Joe's separation came as a shock to their fans, as they had been married for seven years. They made a joint announcement about their divorce in July, telling Page Six, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce, as two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,”

Sofia Vergara went make-up-free in a new selfie

On a different note, Sofia recently made headlines for embracing her natural beauty. She shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, showing herself relaxing in a luxurious bathtub at a Bulgari hotel. The photo captured Sofia seemingly topless, with her hair pulled back, and she had a gentle smile on her face. Adding a touch of humor to the post, Sofia captioned the photo, "2 am jetlag planning how to get this bathtub to LA🤣🤣 #paris." This decision to go makeup-free garnered admiration from fellow celebrities, with Jessica Alba showing her support with heart-eyes emojis. Sofia's followers were also impressed by her make-up-free look and poured comments saying, "U look so much better without make up."

