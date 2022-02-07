Sofia Vergara details her painful health diagnosis in an emotional post, urges fans to get checked for cancer

Sofia Vergara reveals her severe health diagnosis, along with a message for a very important cause. After doctors discovered a lump in her throat, the Modern Family actress was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in her twenties. In honour of World Cancer Day, Sofia posted a touching picture of herself with the scar across her neck on Instagram.

Check out her post here:

“At 28, ‘Cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear,” she penned. “It was just a routine check-up. But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story.” The actress continued, “I spent countless hours in radiation treatments, and, eventually, in surgery. Today, I get to call myself a cancer survivor.” Vergara's first acting class after her diagnosis and treatment was captured in this photograph. "Seeing the scar on my throat reminds me of how blessed I felt that day — and every day since,” she noted.

However, The 49-year-old also urged followers to get regular health checkups. "Schedule your annual check up for this year if you haven’t already,” she added. However, America's Got Talent judge kept her illness a secret for 11 years until disclosing it in 2011. After more than two decades, Sofia now attempts to help others in similar situations by sharing as much of her own experience as she can.

Meanwhile, Vergara also told the Health magazine 2011, the health scare shifted her outlook on life, explaining, "When you go through something like this, it's hard, but you learn a lot from it. Your priorities change. You don't sweat the small stuff."

