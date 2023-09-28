Sofia Vergara enjoys yacht outing with AGT judges and co-star ahead of finale episode: See PICS

Even famous people enjoy team bonding activities. The judges of America's Got Talent: Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Howie Mandel - along with host Terry Crews, spent a fun day together on a yacht.

Heidi Klum, 50, shared a series of pictures from their day on the water on her Instagram. In one video, Heidi and Sofía Vergara, who is 51, are seen blowing kisses at the camera and each other. Klum captioned the clip with "@sofiavergara ❤️ Monday Vibes 🥰" She also posted a selfie with Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel on the yacht, captioning it, "With the Fam (red heart emoji)"

It seems that Howie Mandel, 67, organized the outing, as Sofía Vergara thanked him in her own post. She captioned a carousel of photos, including one of her with Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, sitting at a beautifully set dinner table, with "Thank u @howiemandel @experiencedriftwood for an amazing night with friends❤️❤️❤️❤️" However it's worth noting that Simon Cowell, the creator and judge of AGT, did not appear to be there.

Last month, Heidi Klum's AGT family came to her defense after online commenters criticized her for her slender frame. This led her to reveal that she eats only 900 calories a day. However, Sofía Vergara assured her fellow judge during a joint Entertainment Tonight interview that claims of Klum starving herself are not true because Heidi often comes into her dressing room and eats her sandwiches and snacks. Terry Crews chimed in, saying, “I believe [Klum eats Vergara’s food],” while Heidi called the false claims "beyond bonkers" and expressed her frustration saying, “I just hate when people lie like that, because, especially, you know, there’s so many people out there that follow or read this, and they say, ‘Oh, she does this, so now I’m only gonna eat 900 calories,’”

Sofia Vergara Stuns in Silver Sequined Gown on America's Got Talent 2023

For the finale episode of America's Got Talent 18 aired on September 26, Sofia Vergara opted for a dazzling silver sequined gown with a plunging neckline. She radiated elegance while at the Hotel Dena in Pasadena, effortlessly stealing the spotlight during the first part of the live finale shows. In celebration of the commencement of Season 18's final week, she shared a beautiful selfie in her eye-catching ensemble, with the caption, "Tomorrow someone is winning $1,000,000🌟🌟🌟🌟 @agt" Sofia also showcased her glamorous makeup and exquisite jewelry that perfectly complemented her outfit.

