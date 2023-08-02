Sofía Vergara files divorce response, seeks enforcement of prenup amid split from Joe Manganiello

Following Joe Manganiello's divorce filing in July, which confirmed the existence of a prenuptial agreement, Sofía Vergara has responded to the divorce petition through her lawyer, Troy Christiansen. Citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, Vergara is requesting the court to uphold the prenup's terms. The agreement entitles her to retain all her separate property, including jewelry, artwork, and personal effects, along with earnings accumulated before, during, and after the date of separation. She is also seeking a division of community property in accordance with the prenuptial agreement, with the separation date listed as July 2. Both parties will be responsible for their respective lawyer fees.

Sofía Vergara protecting her assets

With a net worth of $43 million, Sofía Vergara, named Forbes' highest-paid actress in 2020, has amassed considerable wealth through her successful acting career and endorsement deals. As the star of Modern Family and a judge on America's Got Talent, she secured substantial earnings, and her entrepreneurial venture with the beauty brand, toty, is another significant financial pursuit.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello: A relationship that once flourished

The couple first met in 2014 while Vergara was engaged to someone else, but Manganiello pursued her once she was single. They quickly fell in love, leading to their engagement in the same year and a wedding in November 2015. However, rumors suggest that they were growing apart for some time, and the divorce was finally filed in July 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Despite their love and care for each other, they felt it was time to navigate a new phase in their lives separately.

In a joint statement to Page Six last month, the former couple confirmed their decision to divorce, expressing their love and care for each other while requesting privacy during this challenging phase of their lives. Reports suggest that they have been living separate lives, focusing on their careers, loved ones, and personal pursuits. As the legal proceedings continue, the enforcement of the prenuptial agreement becomes a central aspect, highlighting the importance of protecting assets and maintaining financial boundaries during the process of divorce.

