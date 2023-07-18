Sofia Vergara flaunts her curves on Italian vacation in a leopard print swimsuit amidst Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara, known for her role in Modern Family, didn't let the news of her divorce from Joe Manganiello dampen her spirits. Following the announcement, Vergara took to Instagram to share moments from her vacation in Italy.

Ravello nights and summer sun for Sofia Vergara

Vergara shared a mirror picture she took with her friends while out on the town in Ravello, Italy, in one Instagram Story. The picture was captioned "Ravello Nights," which perfectly encapsulated the joyful and energetic vibe. She went on to give further details about her trip to Italy, including a photo of herself relaxing in the sun while wearing a swimsuit. Vergara showed off her love for Ravello while wearing a dark blue one-piece with a leopard print, that highlighted the relaxing last few days of her holiday.

The divorce announcement of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

While Vergara's lighthearted photos were shared, news broke of her divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. In a joint statement to Page Six, the couple confirmed their difficult decision to part ways and requested privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives. Sources revealed that they had been growing apart and were contemplating their future. Although the split may come as a surprise to fans, the couple had been living separate lives for some time.

Fans react to Sofia Vergara's latest pictures

Fans of Sofia Vergara were left in awe as they saw her recent Instagram pictures, causing a social media frenzy. The comments section exploded with admiration and astonishment, with many expressing disbelief at the fact that the actress is 51 years old and looks incredibly stunning. One fan exclaimed, "How is she 51 and looking like this?!" while another gushed, "That explains the heatwave! Most beautiful woman of the world for already many many years ." Sofia's global popularity was evident as fans from various countries chimed in, with one excitedly exclaiming, "The queen is in my country ." Her flawless appearance prompted one fan to declare, "A DEFINITION OF PERFECT AAAAAA," while another simply stated, "Gorgeous lady." These enthusiastic reactions serve as a testament to Sofia Vergara's timeless beauty and enduring status as a beloved icon in the entertainment industry.

