Sofia Vergara gets candid about battle with thyroid cancer; Looks back at how she found out about the disease

Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara recently opened up about her battle with thyroid cancer. While making an appearance on Stand Up to Cancer telethon the 49-year-old actress recalled when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 28.

“At 28 years old during a routine doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck. They did a lot of tests and told finally me I had thyroid cancer. When you’re young and you hear that word ‘Cancer,’ your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated,” Sofia looked back.

She continued, “I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family.” Sofia previously opened up about her cancer battle, revealing that she had to have her thyroid removed and was able to make a full recovery. She still takes medication to prevent hypothyroidism. “I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together,” Sofia added.

Last year, Sofia urged fans to get their mammograms checked. The actress posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote: ​​“And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram. #allgood #dontforgetyours,” she captioned the selfie, reminding her fans to go and do the same thing.

