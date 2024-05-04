Sofia Vergara Has THIS Message For Her Future Grand Kids; TV Star Feels She’ll Be A ‘Fun Grandmother’

Sofia Vergara can’t wait to be a grandma!

The Modern Family actress, who is mom to son Manolo gets excited at the thought of having grandkids one day. Being a young mom might have been a lot for Vergara, but she will readily embrace the role of a “fun grandmother.”

Sofia Vergara on being a Grandmom

The Griselda actress, 51, is the Cover face for People’s Magazine’s Beautiful Issue this year. During an interview with the outlet, she revealed that she would love to be called “Abuela” by her grandchildren someday.

Vergara revealed that she is already bracing for the responsibility by practicing babysitting for her son’s dog on weekends. "On the weekends, he just drops his dog at my house," she said.

Sophia Vergara reflects on motherhood

The comedic actress discusses the pros and cons of being a young mom. She says it was a lot of responsibility at the age of 19, but having a smaller age gap brought the mother and son a lot closer. "It is great that I had him young because now I'm going to be 52 and he's 32," she says.

Vergara says that she grew up with her son in a way. "I wish I was older sometimes because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened,” she added.

Although it was tough, the joys of motherhood overcame the worries, and the actress revealed she loved “everything” about being a mom. Calling it a unique experience, she said "It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches, too."

She recalled always having motherly instincts even at a young age. "I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy," Vergara added.