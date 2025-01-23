Sofía Vergara Is ‘Ready for Love’ After Justin Saliman Split

Sofía Vergara, 52, is back in the dating scene following her split from orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. After finalizing her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2024, the Griselda star is looking for romance but isn’t rushing into anything serious. With her infectious charm, Sofía’s ready to embrace love and enjoy the excitement of new connections.

On January 14, Sofía was spotted enjoying a flirty lunch in New York City with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. The pair shared smiles and good vibes, fueling speculation about a potential romance. Whether their connection turns into something official remains uncertain, but Sofía isn’t slowing down her search for love.

When asked about her 2025 goals by Access Hollywood, Sofía cheekily listed “health, money, boyfriend, or a lover,” revealing her playful and confident approach to dating.

Sofía’s relationship with Justin Saliman began in 2023 but ended amicably after clashing lifestyles. While Justin needed stability for his career, Sofía thrived on spontaneity and jet-setting adventures. Now single, she’s exploring her options and keeping her eyes open for a partner who sparks joy.

Despite her openness to dating, Sofía isn’t looking to rush into marriage again after two previous unions. With her son, Manolo Vergara, 33, being her pride and joy, she’s clear about not wanting more children. Any potential suitor must align with her priorities and accept that chapter of her life is closed.

Sofía Vergara is embracing her independence and enjoying the thrill of dating. Whether she finds Mr. Right or just Mr. Right Now, the star is savoring every moment of her journey. As she flirts her way into a new chapter, one thing is clear: Sofía is ready for love, on her own terms.

