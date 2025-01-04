Sofia Vergara Jokes 'I Don’t Want to Go' as She Enjoys Parisian New Year’s Vacation with Family and Friends

Sofia Vergara rang in 2025 with a fun-filled Parisian vacation, pictures from which she shared via Instagram throughout New Year’s Eve and well into January.

On Thursday, January 2, the Modern Family alum, 52, shared a series of posts on her social media showing how she spent quality time with her family and friends in France and joked that she didn’t want to go home after the trip.

In one post, the actress wrote in Spanish, “I don’t want to go!!!! Fr” alongside some snaps of herself wearing a chic black turtleneck and holding a dark red Chanel purse as she sat at a restaurant table.

Another picture taken during Vergara’s Paris getaway shows her family and friends, including her son Manolo, film producer Luis Balaguer, makeup mogul Anastasia Soare, and Soare’s daughter Norvina.

One snap shows the group out for drinks at a bar, and Vergara can be seen holding a martini up in the air as she sports a sexy black dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and several gold accessories.

“Last night was amazing! FR,” she captioned the post shared on Wednesday, January 1. That same evening, she shared photos of herself posing with her son, 33, during their dinner date. “Happy New Year from Paris with my one and only, FRFR,” Vergara wrote, posing with her arm around Manolo, who looked dapper in a black double-breasted suit and black tie.

Advertisement

Other pictures taken during the holiday showed Vergara’s various designer outfits to keep her warm during the European winter. The actress mostly kept it casual in black outfits, with Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent bags adding the glam factor to her looks.

Many of Vergara’s posts also showed her enjoying delicious food over the holidays, including scrumptious-looking pastries topped with powdered sugar, a hibachi-style dinner with meat and veggies, cappuccinos and coffee, and a mammoth croissant.

Vergara also recently spent another holiday abroad, celebrating Thanksgiving with her whole family at her vacation home in Colombia.

Among many photos and videos, the actress posted from her trip were captures of her entire group of family and friends, including Manolo, mom Margarita Vergara, sister Veronica, and niece Claudia.

“Feliz Thanksgiving,” she wrote in the caption as she shared a video of herself and her friends dancing on the beach next to a campfire as they continued their celebration post-Thanksgiving meal late into the night.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara Is Not Looking To ‘Get Serious With Anyone’ After Justin Saliman Split