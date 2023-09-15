Griselda: Sofia Vergara looks powerful as infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco in upcoming crime drama series, here's what we know about it

*Trigger warning: This article contains references to drugs and trafficking*

Sofia Vergara is all set for an impressive journey as she transforms herself into another character for yet another project. The actress is portraying Griselda Blanco, the unfamous Colombian crime lord and cocaine trafficker, in the upcoming drama miniseries Griselda. The 51-year-old looks powerful and intriguing in the first-look images from the show. Here's everything we know about the series including the cast and what the makers have said.

Griselda release date and cast

Griselda is an upcoming six-part series that is slated for a January 2023 release on Netflix. Apart from Vergara, other cast members include Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappán, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito. The synopsis of the crime drama reads, "A limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history."

More about Griselda

It was back in 2021 that it was first reported that Netflix was developing a crime drama miniseries chronicling the life of Griselda Blanco. Apart from starring in it, Vergara is also an executive producer on the show. Andrés Baiz, the director of the upcoming show told Entertainment Weekly that the Modern Family actress and America's Got Talent judge saw this as an opportunity to reinvent herself and step out of her comfort zone.

"She knew she had to dive in completely into this role and feel insecure and afraid, but she knew that all she had was her work, that she had to push herself to the limit," the filmmaker continued. He added that Griselda is about a woman in a toxic man's world. "You're always with her and rooting for her in this world that is trying to push her down and aside," Baiz concluded. Vergara also opened up about about the six-episode series in a press release.

Sofia Vergara about Griselda

She called Griselda Blanco a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before some of the most notorious male kingpins. The poster released by Netflix sees Vergara in a close-up shot and the tagline "A woman of substance" on it. One user wrote, "I was sooooo expecting Sofia's comeback to be in something entirely different. I can't wait!!!!!!" Another said, "She's getting her Emmy."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

