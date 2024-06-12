Sofia Vergara Mulling Marriage With Justin Saliman? 'No Wonder She Wants To Marry Him,' Says Source

When Sofia Vergara first got her ex-husband Joe Manganiello’s initial inked on her wrist, little did she know she’d have to recycle it. In July of 2023, when the Deal or No Deal Island host filed to end their seven-year marriage, the Modern Family star confessed that the reason for the couple’s separation was their contradictory opinions on having children. He apparently wanted to have one with Sofia, who admitted she wasn't ready to be an “old mom.”

Not long after their split though, Sofia began dating Justin Saliman. Joking about their relationship recently on The Talk, saying, “How lucky can I be that the guy I'm going out [with] has the same initial.” In all seriousness, however, a source recently told Life & Style Magazine that though the actress wasn't expecting to find love again, “she is so happy that she did.” The source also added that Sofia is already thinking of another marriage in the future.

Specific reason why Sofia Vergara is reportedly considering marriage with Justin Saliman?

“Sofia didn't think she’d meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner,” a second source told L&S. “He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes Sofia feel safe, and he’s not an actor. It's no wonder she wants to marry him!” the tipster added.

Vergara made her relationship with Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, Instagram official in April, sharing his picture on her Instagram story with her signature touch of humor.

“If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” Vergara wrote alongside a snap of Saliman, adding, “Luv U Dr @jdsaliman.”

The same month, Sofia and Joe’s divorce also legally went through.

How did Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman meet?

The couple first sparked dating rumors after their joint appearance at Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday party in October 2023. Their second outing came just a few weeks later at the opening reception for Salma Hayek’s brother Sami’s art show titled Frequency at Christie's in Beverly Hills.

As for how they met, an insider revealed to Life & Style that they were set up on a blind date by their mutual friends. “Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne,” the insider added.

Per the source, Justin has met a bunch of the Griselda star’s family and friends who have all “given him the thumbs up.”

