Sofia Vergara opens up about real reason behind her divorce with ex-husband Joe Manganiello, says, ‘he wanted to have kids’

In a surprising turn of events, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have recently announced their decision to part ways after seven years of marriage, according to sources. The couple released a joint statement expressing their love and care for each other while appealing for privacy as they navigate this challenging chapter. Notably, the news follows Sofía's 51st birthday celebration in Italy, where she was seen without her wedding ring. The couple, who celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, had shared touching throwback photos at the time. Vergara, the star of Griselda, has recently spoken again with People and shared some more info about her divorce.

Sofia Vergara reveals real reason behind her divorce with Joe Manganiello

In a recent interview with Spanish newspaper El País , Sofía Vergara offered further insight into her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family actress disclosed that the couple's divergence on the topic of expanding their family was a pivotal factor in their decision to part ways. The revelation sheds light on the challenges they faced and adds depth to the reasons behind their divorce, as initially confirmed by People in July.

In the interview, Vergara explained, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

Vergara, who shares a son named Manolo with Joe, further said, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce

In July, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello jointly announced their divorce after seven years of marriage, describing it as a "difficult decision." In a statement , they said, “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” Just two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the dissolution, as revealed in documents obtained by People . The divorce papers indicated July 2 as the official date of separation.

Since announcing their divorce, both have moved forward with their lives. Manganiello has entered into a new relationship with actress Caitlin O'Connor, while Vergara has been seen on several outings with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. Alongside her personal life, Vergara has remained professionally active, promoting Toty, her suncare brand launched in June. Additionally, she takes on the lead role in Netflix's upcoming limited series, Griselda.

During her interview with El Pais, she talked about her role in Griselda and said, “Empowered women are trendy now, but 12 years ago when I was drawn to the story and wanted to produce it, not so much. That was precisely what appealed to me: that the boss was a woman who had to become worse than any man to be the best of them all."

"Griselda was a very badass woman… Women are not saints, [they’re not] perfect. The interesting and complex thing is that this woman had children, friends, employees. She was loyal to some and implacable with others. She degenerated [as a result of] power, fear, ambition and insecurities. Just like a man. No more, no less."

Griselda is set to premiere on January 25. The six-episode drama features Vergara portraying Griselda Blanco, a prominent Colombian drug cartel leader widely known as "the Godmother," showcasing her versatility in both business and entertainment.

