Sofia Vergara REACTS to her viral interview clips from Ellen DeGeneres’ show: I was never a victim guys

Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara spoke out about the clips from her interview with Ellen DeGeneres that are going viral. Sofia responded to the claims of Ellen being a racist in those clips by clarifying that she was never a victim. See her tweet below.
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is speaking out after clips from her many interviews on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have gone viral amidst the controversy surrounding Ellen. Someone put together a compilation of clips with the caption, “Ellen is so racist.” In all of the clips. In the mentioned clips, Ellen makes jokes about Sofia‘s accent.

 

In response to these recently surfaced clips, Sofia took to Twitter on Friday and shared a video from one of her former interviews on the show. She wrote, “Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

In case you missed it, amidst claims of toxic work culture at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, it was announced that Ellen‘s staff will be getting new perks when they go back to work on the new season of the show.

 

Apart from Sofia, many of Ellen’s other celebrity friends like Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun and more have spoken in the talk show host’s support.

 

Recently, Kevin Hart opened up about why he chose to support Ellen publicly, to which he told Deadline: “Well, I don’t lose sight of the definition of friendship, and in our business, it’s one thing that people don’t really hold on to. There’s a lot of relationships that are fake, and there’s some that are real. In my case, the ones that are real are the ones that I’m always going to be adamant about speaking on behalf of.”

 

ALSO READ: Kevin Hart defends decision to support Ellen DeGeneres amidst controversy: Calls her ‘most amazing person’

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

